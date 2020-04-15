Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In Meghalaya, First Case In State

Meghalaya has launched a massive search for the spreader. (File)

A 69-year-old doctor in Meghalaya has died after testing positive for coronavirus. He was the first COVID-19 patient in the state.

The doctor at Shillong's Bethany Hospital had no travel history, sources had said earlier, adding that he might have contracted the virus through a "silent carrier". The state government launched a massive search for the spreader, and has announced a two-day curfew in the capital city.

The government has asked all the people who have visited the hospital on or before March 22 to come forward. It has also asked people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus death came two days after Nagaland reported its first case. Now among the northeast states, only Sikkim remains coronavirus-free.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended till May 3 the current lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in India and said the restrictions could be reviewed for the least affected parts of the country on April 20.

India had 10,363 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday and there have been 339 deaths, according to the latest Health Ministry data.