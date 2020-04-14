First COVID-19 Case Detected In Meghalaya, Search For Silent Carrier On

Now among the northeast states, only Sikkim remains coronavirus-free (Representational)

Meghalaya had its first coronavirus case on Monday when a well-known doctor at Shillong's Bethany Hospital was tested positive. The patient has no travel history, sources say, adding he might have contracted the virus through a "silent carrier". The state government has launched a massive search for the spreader, and has announced a two-day curfew in the capital city.

The government has asked all the people who have visited the hospital on or before March 22 to come forward. It has also asked people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It is quite surprising for us. We have a challenge now in front of us," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya government has decided to extend the lockdown till April 30. It has also banned inter-district and inter-state movement, and has decided to allow farming in rural areas.

The coronavirus case came a day after Nagaland had its first case. Now among the northeast states, only Sikkim remains coronavirus-free.

Meanwhile, in Assam's Dhubri, a person linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital was tested positive on Monday, Health Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said. The state has recorded 30 cases and one death.

In Mizoram, the Zoramthanga government announced extension of the lockdown period by two weeks. It also released new guidelines to consolidate the gains made in the fight against coronavirus.

"Only state-run buses would be allowed to operate on the roads. If the contractors seek permission for their construction activities they would be allowed to do so. However, migrant labourers cannot be employed and government guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic must be followed," Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said.