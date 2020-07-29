Maharashtra Reports Over 9,200 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 4 Lakh-Mark

Mumbai and suburban areas reported 1,109 and 3,324 fresh cases of COVID-19 (Representational)

With 9,211 new patients being detected, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the four lakh-mark.

While the case count in the state reached 4,00,651, deaths due to the pandemic went up to 14,463 with 298 patients dying, 60 of them in Mumbai, during the day, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

7,478 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755.

Maharashtra has now 1,46,129 active cases. A total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in the state, the health department said in a statement.

The Mumbai city and suburban areas reported 1,109 and 3,324 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively. The case count in the state's capital, thus, is 1,11,991 and deaths 6,247.

The larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported 2,32,923 COVID-19 cases and 9,414 deaths.

The number of cases in Pune city went up by 1,458 while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) added 839 coronavirus cases during the day.

Pune city reported 40 deaths and PCMC area reported ten fatalities.

Pune division's case count is 94,961 and number of deaths 2,559. The case tally in Nashik division reached 31,169 with 1,182 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 8,038 cases and 210 deaths.

The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division stood at 16,234 and 578, respectively, while Latur division has reported 4,684 cases and 198 deaths, the health department said.

Akola division has recorded 6,843 cases with 242 deaths. Nagpur division has recorded 5,436 cases and 78 fatalities.

A total of 363 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 48 such patients have died so far. There are 8,88,623 people under home quarantine while 40,777 are in institutional quarantine facilities in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,00,651, new cases 9,211, total deaths 14,463, recoveries 2,39,755, active cases 1,46,129 and people tested so far 20,16,234.