Maharashtra MLA Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar Amid Lockdown, Charged

Five others have also been arrested for violating the lockdown norms. (Representational)

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and five others were on Tuesday charged by the police for allegedly violating the lockdown norms to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Maharashtra, an officer said.

Mr Rana and others removed barricades installed by the police to reach the Irwin Square where they paid tributes at BR Ambedkar's statue at around 1 am, said Gadgenagar police station inspector Manish Thakare.

The police have invoked section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, as provided under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, against the MLA and his supporters, the officer added.