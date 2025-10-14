Dalit Groups Withdraw Protest, But Ambedkar Statue Row Still Simmering

Several Dalit organizations of Madhya Pradesh have withdrawn from the October 15 protest in Gwalior amid a huge row over a lawyer's comment on Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar.



The decision came following a meeting between the administration, police and representatives of Dalit groups.

"We learned that some anti-social elements were trying to take advantage of the situation to create unrest," a representative of a Dalit organization said. "We respect the Constitution and do not want any harm to life or property. Therefore, we have decided to stay away from any agitation planned for October 15," he added

Despite the withdrawal, tension simmers over the installation of a statue of Ambedkar on the premises of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

While certain lawyer groups and Dalit organizations had demanded a statue, a section of advocates opposed the move. Supporters cited Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting the Constitution, but opponents argue that court premises should remain neutral and free of symbols.

The matter escalated after High Court lawyer Anil Mishra made derogatory remarks about Dr. Ambedkar in a viral video, referring to him as "a slave-agent of the British and a liar".

The comments sparked outrage across the Gwalior-Chambal region, leading to multiple police cases against Mishra.

Dalit organizations, including the Azad Samaj Party, Bhim Army, and OBC Mahasabha, had initially called for a major protest on October 15, demanding action against Mishra and the installation of Ambedkar's statue in the High Court premises.

Upper-caste groups, meanwhile, announced counter-gatherings to "show their strength," prompting fears of confrontation.

The administration launched an extensive preventive operation -- based on lessons from the April 2, 2018 caste violence that erupted in Gwalior-Chambal.

The Gwalior police conducted riot-control drills and night flag marches. The authorities are ensuring round-the-clock monitoring. Checkpoints are being established at 50 entry points to the city.

The district administration has also removed over 260 inflammatory social media posts and issued notices to more than 50 individuals.

Around 700 additional security personnel are being deployed, with forces stationed at 30 checkpoints across five districts of the Chambal region.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan confirmed that the dialogue between the administration and community groups had yielded positive results. "There will be no protest on the 15th, only Diwali shopping. Orders have also been issued prohibiting public display of licensed weapons," she said.

CCTV cameras and security guards, meanwhile, have been deployed at lawyer Anil Mishra's residence. After Mishra's remarks went viral, the Bhim Army escalated the tension by declaring that "one lakh shoes" will be sent as symbolic punishment. The Bar Association held a counter-protest, blocking roads outside the district court and burning Mishra's effigy.