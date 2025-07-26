Congress Leader Says Rahul Gandhi Could Be "2nd Ambedkar", BJP Mocks Party

Mocking the Congress for its leader's remark that party MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi could prove to be the "second Ambedkar" for OBCs, the BJP has termed it an insult of Dalits as well as the social reformer, who is also called the Father of the Constitution.

In a post on X on Saturday, Congress leader Udit Raj wrote, "OBCs (Other Backward Classes) will have to think that history does not give opportunities for progress again and again. They should follow and support what Rahul Gandhi said at the Talkatora Stadium conference. If they do so, then Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the second Ambedkar for them."

On Friday, Mr Gandhi had said that not conducting a caste census when the Congress-led UPA was in power had been a mistake and that he was determined to correct it.

"I think about my work, where I did well and where I fell short, and I see two to three things. Land Acquisition Bill, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Right to Food, Tribal Bill, and Niyamgiri struggle -- all these things I did well. As far as the issues of tribals, Dalits, and women are concerned, I should get good marks there. I did good work," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"But one shortcoming remained in the Congress party and my work: I didn't protect the OBC community the way I should have. The reason is that I did not deeply understand the OBC issues at that time. Ten to 15 years ago, I understood the difficulties faced by Dalits. Their issues are visible, they are easily understood, but the problems of OBCs remain hidden. If I had known about your issues and problems at that time, I would have conducted a caste-based census right then. That was my mistake, which I am going to correct," the MP from Raebareli admitted.

Reacting to Udit Raj's statement, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress was talking about a second BR Ambedkar when it never respected the "original" one.

"Insulting Dalits and BR Ambedkar has become the Congress' identity... Who insulted the "original" Ambedkar? Who did not bestow the Bharat Ratna on him? Who did not let his Constitution be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir? Who spoke about Muslim reservation? Who said reservation is bad... Jawaharlal Nehru," Mr Poonawalla said.

"Now they want to become a second Ambedkar, not Nehru or Indira Gandhi? This means the Gandhi family is admitting Nehru and Indira Gandhi were on the wrong path... The Congress believes only in worshipping one family," he added.