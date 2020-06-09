IndiGo Brought Back Over 1,000 Indians From UAE, Oman, Maldives In June

The repatriation flights assisted in safe return of 1,022 Indians (Representational)

IndiGo operated six special international charter flights since the beginning of June and brought back more than 1,000 people who were stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We feel honoured as we continue to contribute towards the repatriation efforts to bring back stranded Indian citizens in these tough times. We would like to thank our government for allowing IndiGo to operate these international repatriation flights, ensuring a safe return of Indian citizens. We further look forward to contributing to the country in every way possible in these trying times," Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said.

The repatriation flights assisted in the seamless and safe return of a total of 1,022 Indian citizens, including 170 from UAE, 342 from Maldives and 510 from Muscat.

The IndiGo flight 6E 9092 from Male to Delhi transferred a total of 171 passengers on June 3 and June 4, and flight 6E 9174 from Dubai to Delhi brought back 170 Indian citizens on June 4.

On June 5, flight 6E 9235 from Muscat to Lucknow and flight 6E 9972 from Muscat to Gaya transferred 167 and 166 passengers respectively and on June 6 an IndiGo flight transferred 177 passengers from Muscat to Kozhikode.