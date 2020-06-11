Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 2.7 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India

India's coronavirus death count has also risen to 7,745. (File)

Central teams have been deputed to assist state health officials in reviewing the public health measures being undertaken to combat COVID-19 in six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru which are among the major contributors to India's rising tally of coronavirus infections.

These teams will provide technical support and handhold the state health departments and municipal health officials for reviewing public health measures implemented for containment and management of COVID-19 outbreak in the six cities, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the number of recoveries has exceeded the total COVID-19 active cases for the first time on Wednesday even as India reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection pushing the country's cumulative caseload to over 2.7 lakh.

India's death count has also risen to 7,745, according to the health ministry data updated till Wednesday.

The COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have crossed 51,000, while the national capital has reported more than 31,000 cases. Ahmedabad has reported nearly 15,000 cases while Chennai has over 22,000 cases.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Jun 11, 2020 06:46 (IST) Johnson & Johnson To Start Human Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine In July

Johnson & Johnson moved up the start of human clinical trials for its experimental vaccine against the highly contagious coronavirus by two months to the second half of July, as the drugmaker rushes to develop a prevention for COVID-19, the company said on Wednesday.

Jun 11, 2020 06:29 (IST) Relaxations will be rolled back if social distancing not followed: Maharashtra

The relaxations allowed by the Maharashtra government and the centre amid the coronavirus lockdown will be rolled back if people don't follow the social distancing rules strictly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned on Wednesday, following reports of crowding while boarding buses.

The Shiv Sena-led government, which is grappling with the worst outbreak of the virus in the country, has allowed government offices to open with 15 per cent staff and private offices with 10 per cent strength.

Jun 11, 2020 06:25 (IST) Most COVID-19 Deaths In Karnataka Due To Delay In Reaching Hospitals: Official

Most COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka occur when infected elderly people, those with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) or any other symptoms delay reaching designated hospitals, a top official said.