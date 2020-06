India has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst hit by coronavirus. The country has logged 2,93,754 cases. The UK, which was in the fourth spot so far, has 2,91,588 cases. India is preceded now by Russia, Brazil and the US. Russia currently has 4.93 lakh cases and Brazil 7.72 lakh. The US has the maximum number -- more than 20 lakh.