Delhi Reports Over 1,800 Coronavirus Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike

Delhi coronavirus: The national capital is one of the worst-hit states with 34,687 cases

Delhi reported its highest spike in coronavirus cases today with 1,877 new cases, taking the total to over 34,000. The total number of deaths in the national capital has mounted to 1,085, authorities said.

There have been 65 deaths in the last 24 hours - 101 fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

There have, however, been discrepancies in the number of deaths reported by civic bodies and the government. The municipal corporations have reported 2,098 deaths while Delhi government has put the figure at 1,085.

This is the first time that over 1,800 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,513 cases was recorded on June 3.

The number of patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours is 486. The total number of recoveries stands at 12,731. The number of active cases in the capital is 20,871.

Delhi has over 200 containment zones. After a large number of cases were detected in these zones, they were sealed and residents were tested.

Delhi will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31 based on the current doubling rate of the infection, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday adding that cases in the capital are doubling every 12-13 days.

Delhi is one of the worst-hit in the country with 34,687 cases. A large number of districts in the city are in "red zones" which are places with more than 10 COVID-19 cases.



India, with 2,95,772 coronavirus cases, has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst hit by the highly contagious virus behind US, Brazil and Russia.