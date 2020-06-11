Maharashtra Surpasses Canada With 97,648 Coronavirus Cases After Biggest Jump

75 COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died so far (File)

Maharashtra has recorded the highest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities with 3,607 fresh infections and over 150 deaths today. The worst-hit state in the country has now surpassed Canada with 97,648 COVID-19 cases of which 46,078 have recovered, a state health official said.

3,590 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 152 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Hospitals in the state have discharged 1,561 patients in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has recorded a surge of 1,540 cases taking the city's total count to 53,985, reported PTI. 104 coronavirus infected patients have died in the last 24-hours in Mumbai.

Asia's biggest slum cluster Dharavi has reported 1,984 cases so far with 20 new cases in the last 24 hours. Taking note of locals venturing out on the streets, defying the lockdown rules, Mumbai Police have begun aggressive patrolling and foot marches in Dharavi. 75 residents of the slum cluster have died so far.

Maharashtra has eased the lockdown restrictions under Unlock1 allowing shops and markets to open but with strict adherence to social distancing rules. However, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants continue to remain shut in the state even as others are easing the curbs under Unlock1.

The state had surpassed China's tally of approximately 84,000 cases last week while Mumbai has crossed Wuhan which was the epicentre of this pandemic outbreak.

India, with 2,95,772 coronavirus cases, has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst hit by the highly contagious virus behind US, Brazil and Russia.