Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 67.57 Lakh

Coronavirus: India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after US. (File)

India's COVID-19 case count rose to 67.57 lakh with 72,049 new cases in a day, while 57,44,693 people have recovered so far pushing the national recovery rate to 85.02 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday morning.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 67,57,131, while the death count climbed to 1,04,555 with the coronavirus killing 986 lives in the last 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case mortality rate has further declined to 1.55 per cent.

There are 9,07,883 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

