Coronavirus Live Updates: Northeast, South India Leading In Containing COVID-19 Spread, Shows Data

Coronavirus Live India: India has reported 1,075 COVID-19 deaths so far

India reported 1,823 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally across the country to 33,610. The total number of deaths is 1,075. India's coronavirus recovery rate - the share of people who have been discharged from hospital after treatment - has risen to 25.13 per cent, a significant improvement over 13 per cent reported 14 days ago, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has also improved to 11 days from 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown, they said. Maharashtra reported 583 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its total past the 10,000-mark. The state tally now stands at 10, 490; Mumbai being its biggest contributor with 7,061 cases. Total deaths in the state crossed the 450-mark, according to the state government.

25 fresh cases of coronavirus were today detected in Dharavi, Mumbai's jam-packed slum area. The number of cases rose to 369.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of coronavirus cases is down to nearly zero in the northeastern states and under 3 per cent per day in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Haryana where cases are taking well over 20 days to double, data from the Union Health Ministry shows.

Some states where the rate of new COVID-19 cases is relatively high but is showing a downward trend are Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh at 18 days and Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab and Gujarat at 14 days.

Here are the Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:

May 01, 2020 00:34 (IST) Coronavirus Numbers Growing, Delhi Plans Stricter Measures In Hotspots

The number of coronavirus patients in the national capital crossing 3,500, the Delhi government today upped its surveillance measures in containment zones, declaring that instead of once, the screening of all people in these areas will be done thrice in 14 days. If screening in any containment zone has not been conducted yet, it will be done within the next three days, the government's order said.