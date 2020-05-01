Coronavirus - In Lockdown's Third Act, What's Allowed, What Isn't

Neighbourhood shops will be allowed to open across the country.

India will remain under lockdown till May 18, the government announced today, tacking on a second extension to the full lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi originally on March 25.

The country has been mapped as below:

Red Zone: Those with big clusters of infection

Containment Zones: High number of cases within Red Zones

Orange Zone: Where the pandemic appears to have been reined in

Green Zone: No confirmed case in the last 21 days

Here is what's allowed in this third installment of the lockdown:

In containment zones which are high-risk areas, the government's Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory. The app evaluates users' risk of infection based on location, and their medical and travel history. It uses Bluetooth and location services to trace a user's contacts. Nobody can move in or out of containment zones except for medical emergencies, and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

Travel by planes, trains remains banned. Schools and colleges will remain closed. So will restaurants and gyms. No religious gatherings are allowed.

Nobody is allowed to move around between 7 pm and 7 am. Senior citizens above the age of 65 must remain at home at all times and in all areas.

In Red Zones, no cabs are allowed; shops, barbers and salons must remain closed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods including pharmaceuticals can operate.

Most commercial and private offices can remain open. Two-wheelers being used for essential services must not have a pillion rider.

In Red Zones, e-commerce operators can deliver only essential goods.

Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to those where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside.

Standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential areas are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

Private offices can operate with upto 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the rest of the staff working from home.

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works are allowed; all shops in rural areas except malls are allowed to operate. All agriculture activities, like sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are permitted.

Banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), public utilities, like power, water, sanitation, and internet will remain open; couriers are also sanctioned.

In Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only. Four wheeler vehicles will have not more than two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

In Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country. Public buses can operate but only at 50 per cent capacity each to ensure social distancing.