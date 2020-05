122 COVID-19 Cases At CRPF Battalion In Delhi, Results Of 100 Others Awaited

Coronavirus: Twelve personnel in the battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

122 jawans at a CRPF battalion in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus in nearly two weeks, officials said, adding that test results of 100 others are yet to come.

The men belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3. The battalion has seen a massive spike in the number of cases in the last couple of days. A 55-year-old jawan from Assam stationed in the battalion had died earlier this week at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Twelve personnel in the battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A couple of days ago, 45 jawans stationed in the unit had contracted the virus.

The jawans who tested positive are being treated at a facility in the capital's Mandawali.

The jawans are believed to have contracted the virus from a nursing assistant from the paramedic unit of the CRPF who had tested positive earlier this month. The jawan, who joined the battalion, started showing symptoms on April 17 and tested positive on April 21. He has been admitted to Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

On April 24, nine CRPF personnel from the battalion tested positive and the next day, 15 people were found to be positive.

The CRPF has said that all companies should ensure placing sanitiser machines in each and every duty vehicle so that jawans can sanitise themselves while on duty, apart from demanding more vehicles from the concerned authorities in Delhi.

This morning, India recorded the biggest single-day jump of 2,293 coronavirus cases, taking the total to 37,336. At least 1,218 people have died due to the virus. Delhi is among the worst-hit states with 3,738 cases and 61 COVID-19-linked deaths.