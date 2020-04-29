CRPF Battalion In Delhi Reports 46 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Jawan Dies

The CRPF battalion has seen a massive spike in the number of cases in the last couple of days.

A CRPF battalion in Delhi has reported 47 cases of coronavirus, including one jawan who died yesterday. The entire battalion of nearly 1,000 people have been quarantined. The 31st battalion of the CRPF in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar has seen a massive spike in the number of cases in the last couple of days.

The jawans who tested positive are being treated at a facility in the capital's Mandawali. Tests are being conducted to check there are more cases.

A 55-year-old jawan, who is from Assam, died at Safdarjung Hospital yesterday. The jawan also had diabetes and hypertension.

Initially, a jawan who is a nursing assistant from the paramedic unit of the CRPF tested positive earlier this month. The jawan, who joined the battalion, started showing symptoms on April 17 and tested positive on April 21. He has been admitted to Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

On April 24, nine CRPF personnel from the battalion had tested positive and the next day, 15 people were found to be positive.

The CRPF has said that all companies should ensure placing sanitiser machines in each and every duty vehicle so that jawans can sanitise themselves while on duty, apart from demanding more vehicles from the concerned authorities in Delhi.

1,007 people have died of coronavirus in India and over 31,000 cases have been reported in the country so far.