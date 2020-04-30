Northeast, South India Take Lead In Containing COVID-19 Spread: Data

India's coronavirus recovery rate has risen to 25.13 per cent.

The growth rate of coronavirus cases is down to nearly zero in the northeastern states and under 3 per cent per day in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Haryana where cases are taking well over 20 days to double, data from the Union Health Ministry shows.

Ten days ago, the rate at which the coronavirus infection was doubling across India was eight days and now it has improved to 14 days. A higher rate of doubling signifies advances in being able to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A 3-day rolling average of COVID-19 numbers over the last 10 days shows that the number of coronavirus cases would take 70 days to double in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, compared to the national figure.

According to data from the last 10 days, India's coronavirus doubling rate is now 14 days.

At the current rate, Karnataka and Kerala would take 36 days to have their numbers double, while Haryana would take 35 days also suggesting that there is no exponential growth in coronavirus cases in these states. At 24 days, Uttar Pradesh too is above the national average.

Some states where the rate of new COVID-19 cases is relatively high but is showing a downward trend are Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh at 18 days and Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab and Gujarat at 14 days.

Manipur, Arunchal Pradesh, Tripura and Goa currently have zero coronavirus cases with all infected patients discharged after treatment. Sikkim, Nagaland, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep have not had a single case since the beginning of the outbreak.

States which have a growth rate of coronavirus cases lower than 3 per cent per day.

India currently has 33,610 coronavirus cases including 1,075 deaths and 8,373 who have been discharged after treatment, the Health Ministry said in its latest update.

At the daily news briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said India's coronavirus recovery rate - the share of people who have been discharged from hospital after treatment - has risen to 25.13 per cent, a significant improvement over 13 per cent reported 14 days ago.

The current fatality rate is 3.2 per cent for COVID-19 in India with 65 per cent of those dead males and 35 per cent females, he said.