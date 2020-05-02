384 New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, Biggest One-Day Spike

Coronavirus: The total number of patients who have recovered is 1,256 in Delhi

The national capital saw the biggest spike in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 384 new cases, taking the total to 4,122. Three deaths were reported on Saturday and 89 recovered the same day.

The total number of patients who have recovered is 1,256 in Delhi, while 64 have died so far.

Delhi has 96 containment zones with a population of 5.37 lakh. Recently, 1,015 cases have been detected in these zones after which they were sealed and people inside the zones were tested.

Kapashera, which lies on the Delhi-Haryana border, was sealed on April 18 after a person tested positive. On April 20 and 21, samples of 175 people were taken.

Reports of 67 people came on Saturday, out of which 41 were found to be coronavirus positive.

In early April, a woman in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri was confirmed positive after her death. After sealing the area, samples of people were taken and 31 people were found infected.

Delhi is among the worst-hit states with 4,122 cases. All 11 districts in the national capital have been categorised as "red zone", or area with more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district.

This morning, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that all these districts will be in the "red zone" till May 17.

"All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the red zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by the centre in red zones will be applicable here," Mr Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.