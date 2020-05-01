Maruti Suzuki Records Zero Monthly Sales For First Time Ever In April Due To Lockdown

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown.

The carmaker suspended operations from March 22, in line with orders from the government.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The carmaker suspended operations from March 22, in line with orders from the government as India rushed to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Friday morning, total cases in the country rose to over 35,000, including 1,147 deaths.

The nationwide lockdown has added more pressure on India's auto industry that was struggling with a slowing economy and lean demand.

