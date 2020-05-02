Migrant Worker Cycling Home 1,200 Km From Delhi Dies In UP Town

The worker, identified as Dharamveer, died on Friday.

A migrant labour, part of a group of seven workers cycling over 1,200 kilometres between Delhi and Bihar's Khagaria, died in UP's Shahjahanpur district on Friday morning.

The workers had reached Shahjahanpur on Thursday evening and spent a night there.

The worker, identified as Dharamveer, collapsed next morning and was rushed to a hospital in the district.

He died while being taken to the hospital.

His Covid-19 test report came negative and the autopsy revealed chronic lung disease as the cause of death.

A fellow worker said that the group started its journey four days ago.

"We were coming from Delhi. We had started four days ago on bicycles. We slept at night after eating. He was speaking to the people till early morning then we don't know what happened," he said.

The state government officials have said that they are making arrangements to send the group members to their destinations.

The exodus of migrant labours from cities to their native places became a major issue after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Taking note of the situation, the central government on Thursday decided to operate special trains to help migrant labourers reach their native places.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, has been extended till May 17.