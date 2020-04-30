Only Vehicles With Essentials To Be Allowed: Gurgaon Tweaks Border Rules

Gurgaon: Vehicles carrying essential and non-essential supplies will not stop (File)

The Gurgaon administration has made its cross-border transit rules more stringent to arrest the growth in the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana. In an order dated April 29, the authorities said no cross-border travel, barring exemptions, will be allowed from May 1. Movement for any additional purposes will require permission from the district magistrate.

In the last five days, 46 cases in Sonipat, Jhajhar and Faridabad have been traced back to Delhi.

"These restrictions will be imposed on all the Delhi-Gurugram borders. Only the transport carrying essential items will be allowed to enter Haryana," Haryana police chief Manoj Yadav told NDTV.

According to him, earlier they used to allow media personnel and doctors enter and exit Haryana but now instructions have been modified.

"The list of consolidated exemptions include authorised government officers/staff of government offices, those specially issued a restricted movement pass by authorised officers of Central government/Haryana government in this behalf, ambulances, ATM cash vans, LPG, oil containers/tankers, vehicles supplying essential items like PPEs, sanitisers, fruits, vegetable, etc," the order read.

The order said the vehicles carrying essential and non-essential supplies will not be allowed to stop in Gurgaon.

"Purely transit logistics movement of essential/non-essential items on Nation Highways or State Highways for cargo/raw material/finished goods, however, such vehicles shall not be allowed to halt in the territory of Gurugram district," adds the order.

The administration has said that the Gurgaon residents working in Delhi will have to ask the employers to arrange temporary accommodation to avoid daily cross-border transit.

"Accommodation arrangements for persons working in Gurugram but not residents of Gurugram shall have to be made by the concerned management at Gurugram so as to preclude any daily cross-border transit," the order said.

If the cross-border movement is unavoidable, those travelling will have to download the Arogya Setu application, and will undergo thermal and symptomatic screening at the border while entering the city. Those with symptoms may have to undergo rapid testing, it said.