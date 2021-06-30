Lead By Example, Follow Covid Rules, Inspire People: PM To Ministers

PM Narendra Modi asked ministers to lead by example amid the pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked his Council of Ministers to lead by example by strictly following COVID-19 safety rules. He asked the ministers to ensure an atmosphere by their actions where people would to stick to safety measures and do not hesitate to get vaccinated.

Underlining that the fight against Covid is not over yet, PM Modi told the ministers that vaccination should be done on a war footing, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi asked them to ensure the projects for which they have laid the foundations are completed and inaugurated by them on time.

At the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, PM Modi sought suggestions from them on how to speed up economic growth in the post-pandemic period.

He asked them to ensure their respective ministries work on a "mission mode".

About the upcoming parliament session, PM Modi asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare themselves with facts and figures to counter charges made by the opposition, PTI reported quoting unnamed sources.

During the meeting that lasted nearly five hours, the government think tank NITI Aayog's member on health, VK Paul, made a presentation on the pandemic.

PM Modi said people have to remain vigilant to contain the spread of the virus, adding such an atmosphere should be created that all remain vigilant while strictly following Covid protocols and get vaccinated so that there wouldn't be any third wave.

He asked the ministers to wear masks while visiting their constituencies. Several "myths" have been created during the pandemic and these should be countered, PM Modi told the ministers, PTI reported.

With inputs from PTI