Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 12,885 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Last month, India's total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed the 100-crore mark. (File)

India recorded a single-day rise of 12,885 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 3,43,21,025 on Thursday. The active case count declined to 1,48,579, the lowest in 253 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death count due to the infection climbed to 4,59,652, with 461 daily fatalities being recorded, the data showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 27 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 130 consecutive days now.

The tally of active cases has declined to 1,48,579 which comprises 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

Nov 05, 2021 05:43 (IST) Kerala Reports 7,545 New COVID-19 Cases, 55 Deaths

Kerala reported 7,545 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department bulletin, the total active caseload in the state is 74,552.