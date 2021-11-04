12,885 New Covid Cases In India, Active Caseload Lowest In 253 Days

362 of the 461 deaths in the country were reported from Kerala, where 32,598 people have died so far. The southern state also contributed 7,312 fresh cases, pushing the caseload to 49,87,710.

Maharashtra reported 1,193 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. As many as 39 people died in the state during the day, while 1,519 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and a total number of 66,14,158 patients discharged so far.

Delhi reported 41 fresh cases and zero death in a day. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The city recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far.

India's active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The country's active caseload now stands at 1,48,579, the lowest in 253 days.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.17% per cent is less than two per cent for the last 41 days. The daily positivity rate of 1.21 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 31 days.

107.63 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide vaccination drive. About three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and 30 percent are fully vaccinated, according to government figures.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to address the challenge of "rumour" and "misconception among people" to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage. During a review meeting with districts officials, the Prime Minister also urged officials to take the help of local religious leaders in the drive.

The World Health Organization has granted Covaxin an Emergency Use Listing, which means the 'made-in-India' vaccine will finally be recognised by other countries and Indians who received the shot need not self-quarantine or face restrictions when travelling abroad. The WHO's Emergency Use Listing is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing new, or unlicensed, products that can be used during public health emergencies.

The global health organisation also said that the clearance for using Covaxin on children will take much less time. "In this case, it should be much faster. But again, it really depends on the data (needed to reach a conclusion)," WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV.