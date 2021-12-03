Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Two 'Omicron' Cases Detected In Karnataka, Says Centre

India Covid Live: India reported two 'Omicron' cases detected in Karnataka.

India logged a daily spike of 9,765 Covid cases yesterday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,06,541. The active cases increased to 99,763, the Health Ministry data showed.

India also for the first time reported 'Omicron' cases with two cases being detected in Karnataka. The new strain of the virus has triggered a global alarm with several countries announcing restrictions to arrest the spread of the 'Variant of Concern', declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant was first detected in South Africa earlier this month. Since then, the new strain has already been detected in several European countries. 'Omicron' is said to be much more infectious than the Delta variant.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases:

Dec 03, 2021 05:30 (IST) Bengaluru Omicron Patient A Doctor, 5 Contacts Test Positive For Covid

Five contacts of an Omicron patient have turned out to be Covid positive, Karnataka announced today, shortly after the Union health ministry said the first patients of the new Covid variant have been found in the state. Five contacts of an Omicron patient have turned out to be Covid positive, Karnataka announced today, shortly after the Union health ministry said the first patients of the new Covid variant have been found in the state.