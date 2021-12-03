Omicron Patient 'Escaped', Karnataka Tracking 10 Missing Passengers

Authorities tested 240 secondary contacts, people who came in contact with primary contacts of the patent

One of the two persons found positive for Omicron in Karnataka "escaped" after taking a Covid negative certificate from a private lab, the state government said today. The state is also trying to track down 10 people who reportedly went missing from the airport.

"By tonight all 10 people who have reportedly gone missing should be traced and they should be tested. Travelers will not be allowed to leave the airport until their report is out," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said after a top level meeting on Omicron.

A 66-year-old South African national found to be Omicron-infected "fled", the minister said.

The man had arrived on November 20 from South Africa and left for Dubai seven days later.

"We've lodged a complaint with the police and they will see what went wrong at the Shangri-La hotel, from where the person escaped," said

The man, full vaccinated, checked into the hotel the day he arrived and was found to be positive for COVID-19. He had arrived with a negative Covid test report.

When a government doctor visited him at the hotel, he was found to be asymptomatic and was advised to self-isolate.

Since he was from one of the nations designated "at-risk", his samples were collected again and sent for genome sequencing on November 22.

All 24 people who came in contact with him were tested and were found to be negative for COVID-19. The authorities also tested 240 secondary contacts - people who had come in contact with the primary contacts of the patent - and found them to be negative as well.

On November 23, the man took another test at a private lab and the result came back negative.

On November 27, around midnight, he checked out of the hotel, took a cab to the airport and boarded a flight to Dubai.

Omicron was confirmed when he had already left.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said priority has been given to tracing passengers from Africa who vanished without tests at the airport. "In the past, our police department has done a good job of tracking down those who have escaped. And our Police demonstrate their efficiency and will track them all. But I urge the passengers to act responsibly and with social concern," Dr Sudhakar said.