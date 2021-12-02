India's First Omicron Patient Left For Dubai Week After Testing Positive

The man, who had taken both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, was did not have any symptoms..

A 66-year-old man who has become one of India's first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant arrived in the country on November 20 and left for Dubai on a flight seven days later, official records showed on Thursday.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's municipal corporation, the man arrived from South Africa with a negative COVID-19 test report on November 20 at the city's international airport.

He had been vaccinated with both doses of a Coronavirus vaccine.

Upon his arrival, he checked into a hotel the same day and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

When a government doctor visited him at the hotel, he was found to be asymptomatic and advised to self-isolate.

Being a traveller from one of the nations designated "at-risk" given the Omicron breakout, his samples were collected again and sent for genome sequencing on November 22.

All 24 people who came in contact with him were tested and found to be negative for COVID-19. The authorities also tested 240 secondary contacts - people who had come in contact with the primary contacts of the patent - and found them to be negative as well.

Separately, on November 23, the man took another COVID-19 test at a private lab and the result came back negative.

On November 27, around midnight, he checked out of the hotel, took a cab to the airport and boarded a flight to Dubai.

Here is the travel history of the patient released by the Bengaluru municipal corporation: