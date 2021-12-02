Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 8,954 New Cases In India, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Covid-19 Cases in India: The national recovery rate currently stands at 98.35%. (File)

India reported 8,954 new coronavirus cases and 267 related fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the overall case tally to 3,45,96,776 and the death count to 4,69,247, according to the Health Ministry bulletin.

During the same period, 10,207 recoveries were reported throughout the country. With this, the national recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. The active cases in the country stood at 99,023 or 0.29% of the total cases.

New Covid variant, 'Omicron' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concerns across the globe. The variant was first detected in South Africa earlier this month. Since then, the new strain has already been detected in several European countries . 'Omicron' is said to be much more infectious than the Delta variant.

Dec 02, 2021 05:25 (IST) Omicron Variant: Airport Testing, Quarantine: At Airports, New Omicron Travel Rules - PCR Tests, Quarantine - Kick In

Maharashtra rules mandating Covid tests and quarantine for passengers arriving in Mumbai - whether or not they come from 'at risk' nations - have been challenged by the centre, as has a demand for negative RT-PCR tests from incoming domestic fliers.