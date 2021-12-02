Increased Vaccine Uptake Need Of Hour: NITI Aayog Amid Omicron Scare

Centre's priority is to vaccinate all adults, says NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul (File)

The Centre's priority is to fully vaccinate the adult population of the country against coronavirus, NITI Aayog's Member-Health Dr VK Paul said as the new variant Omicron has triggered a global alarm with several countries imposing fresh curbs. He also urged people to get fully vaccinated.

Asked about the booster dose of the vaccine, Dr Paul, while addressing a media briefing, said that Omicron is being examined and a decision will be taken on the basis of the examination reports.

“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is being carefully examined, will take decisions on the basis of it. It is an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles. The scientific reasoning for providing boosters, the timings of their doses are under examination. Currently, our priority is very clear - complete the task of vaccinating all adults with both doses," Dr Paul stated.

"Increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake is the need of the hour. Do not delay in getting fully vaccinated," he added.



Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that over 125 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

"We have administered more than 125 crore doses of the vaccine. 84% of the total adult population have received the first dose and 49% population have been vaccinated with both doses," the Ministry said.



"Under 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, coverage of the first dose of the vaccine has increased by 5.9%. 'Har Ghar Dastak' aims at awareness, mobilisation, and vaccination of all through house visits in all states and Union Territories," the ministry added.