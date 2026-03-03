HPV Vaccine Experience: Ajmer Students Say They Feel Protected, Share Positive Interaction With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer this weekend, marking a major step toward strengthening preventive healthcare in women and advancing India's fight against cervical cancer.​ A number of girl students who received the vaccine in the Prime Minister's presence described the experience as safe, reassuring, and unforgettable.​ Purvi Agarwal, one of the first to receive the HPV vaccine, said she felt “very safe” after taking the vaccine. ​“We know cervical cancer causes the death of many women. That is why this vaccine is very important,” she said, adding that she had read about HPV and cervical cancer in newspapers and was aware of the government's free vaccination drive.​

She noted that the vaccine, which usually costs around Rs 4,000, being made available free of cost is a big relief for families.​

Purvi also said she had the chance to interact with the Prime Minister.​

“PM Modi asked us about various things, including our studies. I did not feel like I was speaking to the Prime Minister; he spoke so kindly. I will never forget this experience,” she said.​

Another student, Chanchal Meghwanshi, said she felt completely normal after receiving the vaccine.​

“I had no pain or doubts. This vaccine will protect girls from cervical cancer in the future,” she said, and vowed to encourage girls aged 14–15 to take the vaccine.​

She also got a chance to interact with PM Modi.​

“He asked about my family, my class, and even about my exams. I felt very good talking to him. It did not feel like I was talking to the Prime Minister, but to someone very simple,” she shared.​

Both students expressed confidence that the campaign will have a positive impact on the health and future of girls across the country.​

Under the program, a pan-India campaign will be held to raise awareness and protect girls from cervical cancer threats by administering them with HPV vaccination before potential exposure to life-threatening ailments.​

The vaccine is safe, effective, and provides long-lasting protection against HPV strains responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases.​

The HPV vaccination has been validated and recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and India's National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).​

Globally, 160 of 194 countries have introduced HPV vaccination into their National Immunisation Programmes. 90 countries have adopted a single-dose schedule, including the majority of Southeast Asian countries. ​

HPV vaccines are 93-100 per cent effective in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types.​

