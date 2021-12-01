Omicron Effect: Foreign Flights Won't Resume On Dec 15, Decision Later

The resumption of commercial international flights – tentatively scheduled for December 15 -- is likely to be postponed, with the authorities appearing ready to hit the brakes in view of the emergence of the new Covid variant Omicron. Airports across the country are already implementing a series of restrictions on incoming passengers, especially from "at risk" nations, that involve a strict regimen of tests and quarantine.

Indicating that the current "air bubble" system of travel will continue, a note from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation today read: "In view of the merging global scenario... the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course".

Omicron surfaces as the devastating effects of the second wave, powered by the Delta variant of the virus, were subsiding. Normal work had resumed in offices, schools were slowly resuming and even normal international flight situation ws about to resume.

But practically overnight, restrictions were back.

This morning, the Centre announced a series of guidelines for airports that include testing on arrival for passengers from 'at risk' countries. A negative result is essential to leave the airport.

Two per cent (selected at random) of arrivals from other countries will also be tested. They can leave before the result is declared, but must home isolate for at least a week and report any Covid-related symptom.