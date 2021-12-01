PCR Test For Anyone Landing In Mumbai: 5 Latest Travel Rules

All passengers from risk countries will need to take a self-paid test on arrival. In Maharashtra, all such passengers have to go into institutional quarantine for one week.

Passengers from risk countries also have to take Covid RT-PCR tests on the second, fourth and seventh day of arrival.

The Mumbai airport has been asked to tell all domestic airlines not to board passengers for Mumbai without a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure. In exceptional cases like family distress, says the statement, testing may be allowed on arrival at the Mumbai airport.

Deferring the Maharashtra quarantine rules by two days, the Centre said many passengers had already finalised travel plans and many could be on the move. Many could also be in flight and would not be aware of the new rules.