India's First 2 Omicron Cases, Centre Says Don't Panic: 10 points

The two who have tested positive are foreign nationals who travelled to Bengaluru earlier this month - before the centre's strict new Omicron travel rules were enforced.

Both patients are only exhibiting mild symptoms. All secondary and tertiary contacts have been traced and are being tested. The Health Ministry said it will not disclose patients' identities so as to protect their privacy.

One of the samples (believed to be that of a 66-year-old man who flew in on November 20) was initially tagged as the Delta variant before genome sequencing confirmed it was the new strain.

Confirming India's first Omicron cases, the Health Ministry also called for calm and urged people not to panic. Health Secretary Lav Agarwal and Dr VK Paul, who is chief of the country's Covid task force, underlined the importance of following Covid-appropriate behavior and ensuring double vaccination.

International airports across India began intensive screening and testing of all arrivals from yesterday morning. In line with central guidelines, all passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries (this includes European nations and South Africa, where the Omicron strain was first detected) have to take RT-PCR tests on arrival. The test result has to be negative in order to leave the airport.

Passengers from nations outside the 'at risk' list are being tested on a random sampling basis (approximately two per cent of each planeload). They can leave the airport before the test result is declared. All international arrivals, though, have to fill out self-declaration forms to allow the government to track them down in case they (or a contact) test positive.

This morning Maharashtra - which announced a stricter set of rules and invited the centre's displeasure in doing so - said four Covid cases had been reported among international passengers who landed in Mumbai before the Omicron travel rules. Two of these passengers were from London, another from Mauritius and the fourth from South Africa.

Yesterday Maharashtra and Delhi announced six Covid cases each among international arrivals, with Chandigarh reporting two more cases (including one close contact). All these cases - yesterday and today - have been placed in isolation and their samples are being tested to confirm the infecting strain.

The Omicron strain - designated a 'variant of concern' by the WHO - is believed to have 50+ mutations, including over 30 on the spike protein, which is the target of current vaccines and is what the virus uses to unlock access to our body's cells. Researchers are still determining if this is more lethal, and if current vaccines protect against it.