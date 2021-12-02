Maharashtra Considers New Quarantine Rules: Only 6 'Ultra-Risk' Nations

The "ultra-risk" nations are South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lasotho, Zimbabwe and Eswatini. Passengers from these nations "shall be deboarded on priority.... (and) sent to mandatory 7 days' institutional quarantine," the new rules say..

The rule will also apply to people who visited these nations anytime within 15 days ahead of their arrival, and any passenger who are symptomatic.

After completion of institutional quarantine, the passengers will take an RTPCR test and if the result is negative, will undergo seven days of home quarantine.

Passengers from "at risk" nations no longer need institutional quarantine upon arrival.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has told NDTV that the state rules need to be different from the Centre's version in view its past experience with the pandemic.

"We were hit first, we were hit the hardest and we were always accountable and transparent... so we need to be a little cautious about our state… People's safety is top priority," Mr Thackeray said.

Maharashtra announced a series of restrictions on Tuesday evening that put it in collision course with the Centre. The rules, which were to come into effect at midnight, would have spelled trouble for more than a thousand incoming international passengers.

The state later relaxed the restrictions. Aadtiya Thackeray said it was necessary since the passengers had no chance to plan their trips or finances.

The resumption of commercial international flights -- scheduled for December 15 -- is likely to be postponed, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has indicated. The current "air bubble" system of operation will continue.