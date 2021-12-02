Omicron Found In 2 Foreign Nationals In Karnataka, Mild Symptoms: 5 Facts

The cases were found in two foreign nationals - 66 and 46. All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested, the Health Ministry said.

Both the cases are mild and haven't shown any severe symptoms so far, it said.

The government said there's no need to panic about Omicron detection but "awareness is absolutely essential". Follow Coivd-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings, it added.

The Omicron variant can be five times more infectious than the other known variants of the novel coronavirus, informed Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agrawal.