Covishield vs Omicron - What To Expect, According To Adar Poonawalla

A designer version of Covishield, meant for new Covid variant Omicron, could be possible, Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla told NDTV today. A call on the matter will be taken in another two weeks, when more is known about the new virus, he added.

Tests are on for Omicron and the results will be available within two weeks, he said.

"Scientists at Oxford are also continuing their research, and based on their findings, we may come out with a new vaccine which would act as a booster in 6 months' time. Based on the research, we would know about the third and the fourth dose for us all," he added.

For now, the focus should be on prioritising vaccine for those who did not have a shot and the second dose for those who had one.

"The message for all -- and a priority -- is for everyone to get the two doses of the vaccine. That is the first step to stay protected. It is only after that that one can enhance that safety with boosters over the next year… The focus of the government must remain to get everyone double vaccinated," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.