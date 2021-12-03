Omicron In Karnataka: Mapping How Bengaluru Doctor Got Infected - 5 Facts

On the fact that one of those infected did not have a recent history of international travel, he said, "The way the virus is intermingling, there could be potential points at which there could have been some form of interaction with a foreign traveller."

Ruling out that the Omicron strain may have entered Bengaluru earlier, he said the authorities were "very, very vigilant" and that there is "no way we got Omicron retrospectively".

Asked if the state may see further restrictions, Dr Rao said curbs may be inevitable to stem a surge in cases. "Karnataka has been able to keep the percentage phenomenally below 1%. They have a daunting task to maintain this. No matter what investment is done on healthcare systems, ventilators, oxygen, this approach (curbs) would be much smarter and safer."

On the role the citizens can play in preventing a spike, he said a shutdown is "the last approach of enforcement". "The citizens' role is pivotal to come forward and take responsibility for transmission and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour," Dr Rao said.