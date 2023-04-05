XBB.1.16, New Covid-19 Variant: What We Know So Far

The XBB.1.16 variant does not lead to any severe complications

Covid-19 cases are again on a rise in several parts of the country. The new Omicron variant which is called XBB.1.16 is responsible for this increased number. According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 600 Omicron variants circulating around the world and XBB.1.16 is one of them. It is believed that the XBB.1.16 variant is driving the surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few months, in different states of India. In March, the Maharashtrian government also reported a rapid spread of the XBB.1.16 variant.

This new variant spreads quickly but does not lead to any serious illness. Let's take a look at the symptoms of this variant.

XBB.1.16: Signs and symptoms you shouldn't ignore

A few symptoms that have been observed till now include: fever that gradually increases and lasts for 1-2 days, sore throat, body pain, headaches and abdominal discomfort.

Who is at a risk?

The XBB.1.16 variant does not lead to any severe complications. However, people with underlying health conditions, the elderly population and individuals with respiratory conditions should be extra careful.

Other things you must know

According to news agency PTI, XBB.1.16 was first discovered in January

Fully vaccinated individuals can also get the infection

Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that the maximum number of infected individuals in Delhi are carrying this variant.

As Covid-19 cases are on a rise again, it is crucial to follow all precautions. Also, get vaccinated with all the doses if you are not.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.