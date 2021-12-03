Some Covid Clusters Found, Need Active Checks, Testing: Centre To States

COVID-19: The threat of Omicron strain is high and all nations have increased testing

In a worrying sign amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry has said clusters of infections have been reported from some places across the country.

In a letter to all the states, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan called for active surveillance and testing to find clusters or hotspots, amid concerns over a new, highly mutated coronavirus strain now known as Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa. The Omicron strain has spread to several nations now, including India, where two cases have been reported from Karnataka.

"Keep actively following up the number of cases, rate of testing and positivity district wise in all districts. Any uptick in cases and positivity must be immediately taken cognisance of and addressed through public health measures such as contact tracing, quarantining of contacts, isolation of those found positive and ensuring proper containment," the Health Ministry said in the letter.

The centre said evidence indicates that fully vaccinated people are protected from severity of the disease. "Please ensure that the remaining first and second dose gaps in Covid vaccination... are addressed and filled up through proactive measures," the Health Ministry said.