Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 2,797 Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India on Sunday logged 2,797 fresh COVID-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The count due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities, including 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There are 29,251 active COVID-19 cases in India which comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

