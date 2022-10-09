Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 2,797 Covid Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Sunday logged 2,797 fresh COVID-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to Union health ministry data.
The count due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities, including 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
There are 29,251 active COVID-19 cases in India which comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
West Bengal Reports 243 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death
West Bengal reported 243 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 21,15,688, a health department bulletin said.
One more fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 death count to 21,514.
The daily positivity rate was 4.11 per cent as 5,916 samples were tested.
The state currently has 1,963 active COVID-19 cases while 20,92,211 people have recovered from the disease including 305 during the day.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.