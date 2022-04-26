Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,541 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India saw 30 Covid-related deaths on Monday.

India on Monday reported at least 2,541 new COVID-19 Cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,30,60,08. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 16,522,

The country also reported 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of covid-related fatalities to 5,22,223

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

