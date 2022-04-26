At IIT Madras, 32 More Test Positive, 111 Covid Cases So Far

On Monday, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan visited the institute (representational)

With 32 fresh cases of Covid-19, the total number of students infected with coronavirus climbed to 111 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), the Tamil Nadu health department said today.

On Monday, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby, visited the institute and interacted with the students and the faculty.

Mr Radhakrishnan advised the students on campus to monitor their health and maintain social distancing.

Amid concerns over the emergence of a fourth Covid-19 wave, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in a virtual meeting asked the district collectors to ensure that the public follows Covid-19 protocols.

"The government machinery should be prepared to face any kind of situation," Mr Stalin said.

IIT-Madras earlier this week said in a release that the institute is fully geared up to meet any 'exigency' and doctors were on 'high alert' as advised by the state government.

"We are enforcing COVID-19 compliance rigorously with student volunteers. In addition to this, all students are fully vaccinated. IIT Madras has handled three waves (of COVID-19) effectively, and we believe that the lessons learnt will help us handle the current cases effectively", the institute said.