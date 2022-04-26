Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Cleared For 6-12 Age Group

After two months, Bharat Biotech has been asked to submit the data monthly for up to 5 months.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) today gave restricted use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of 6-12 amid an uptick in the Covid cases in schools.

The DCGI has directed the vaccine maker to submit the safety data, including the data on the adverse events, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months.

After two months, Bharat Biotech has been asked to submit the data monthly for up to 5 months.

Further, the DCGI also granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between the age of 5-12 years.