Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,897 New Covid Cases, 54 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India recorded at least 2,897 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,10,586, while the active cases dipped to 19,494, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.
The death count climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data stated on Wednesday.
The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
WHO vs India: How Many People Really Died Of Covid? | Hot Mic with Nidhi Razdan
The World Health Organisation has claimed that Covid could have killed as many as 47.4 lakh people in India in 2020 and 2021, either directly due to infection or through its indirect impact.
The World Health Organisation has claimed that Covid could have killed as many as 47.4 lakh people in India in 2020 and 2021, either directly due to infection or through its indirect impact.