PM Modi Calls For Reforms At 2nd Global Covid Summit: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the second Global Covid Summit today. In his address, PM Modi called for a people-centric strategy to tackle the Covid pandemic.

PM Modi participated in the first global virtual summit on Covid hosted by Biden on September 22 last year.

The summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's address at the Covid Summit: