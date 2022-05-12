PM Modi Calls For Reforms At 2nd Global Covid Summit: Highlights

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the second Global Covid Summit today. In his address, PM Modi called for a people-centric strategy to tackle the Covid pandemic.
PM Modi participated in the first global virtual summit on Covid hosted by Biden on September 22 last year.
The summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's address at the Covid Summit:
- The Covid pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies. In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic
- India has the largest Covid vaccination program in the world. Nearly 90% of the adults in India have already been fully-vaccinated.
- In India, we extensively use our traditional medicines to supplement our fight against Covid and to boost immunity.
- Last month, we laid the foundation of WHO centre of traditional medicine in India with an aim to make this knowledge available to the World.
- WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient health security architecture. India is ready to play a key role in this effort.