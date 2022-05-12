'9-Month Gap For Booster Dose' Rule Relaxed For Those Travelling Abroad

Indians going abroad can take booster dose as needed in the destination

Indians going abroad can take the booster dose against COVID-19 if needed under the guidelines of the destination nation, the centre said today.

"Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal," Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya posted on homegrown microblogging website Koo.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, NTAGI, had also sought booster dose as required by the destination country for Indians travelling abroad before the nine-month gap between the second dose and the booster jab.

However, no recommendation has been made by the NTAGI over reducing the gap from nine to six months for everybody.

As of now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the booster jab, which the government calls precaution dose.

The Health Ministry received several representations seeking the booster dose for those who have to go abroad for jobs, admissions, sports and meetings as part of India's official delegations.