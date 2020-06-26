Coronavirus Live Updates: 16,000 New Cases Reported On Thursday

India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for a second consecutive day with 16,922 new patients, taking the total to 4.73 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. This is the first time that more than 16,000 fresh infections have been reported in a single day. The government on Wednesday recorded a single-day high of 15,968 new infections.

