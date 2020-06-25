Railways Cancels All Tickets For Regular Trains From July 1 To August 12

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it would cancel all tickets booked for regular trains between July 1 and August 12 as coronavirus cases in the country surged a month after the government started relaxing some of the restrictions imposed in March. Only special trains announced in May and June will run, the railways said.

Earlier this month, the railways had increased the number of passenger trains running in the country from 15 pairs (30 journeys) to over 200.

Under the rules issued by the Home Ministry for travel, all passengers were required undergo thermal screening and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board the train.

On board the trains, all passengers were asked to maintain social distancing and wear face masks throughout the journey. All passengers are also advised to use hand sanitisers.

No catering, bed linen, blankets or curtains will be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own bedsheets if they need. Temperatures inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

India registered a record 16,922 new cases on Thursday, taking total cases in the country to nearly 5 lakh with nearly 15,000 deaths.

That is behind only the United States, Brazil and Russia, and five times that of China, that has a similar-sized population and where the virus originated late last year.