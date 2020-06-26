2-Week Lockdown In Guwahati From Monday; Minister Says 'Shop By Sunday'

Assam has recorded over 6,000 coronavirus cases so far.

Assam has extended the current lockdown in Guwahati for the next two weeks from Monday to check the spread of coronavirus. Only pharmacies will be open for the next seven days, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this afternoon as he announced one of the strictest lockdowns in the city since the beginning of the pandemic and said: "Shop by Sunday".

A night-curfew will be observed across Assam for the next two weeks, he added.

A sharp surge in new coronavirus patients in Guwahati since June 15 prompted the state to take the decision, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With over 6,300 coronavirus cases, Assam is one of the worst-affected states in the northeast. Nine deaths linked to the highly contagious illness have been recorded so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's corornavirus tally soared to 4.9 lakh cases this morning after more than 17,000 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.