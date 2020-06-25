3,390 COVID-19 Cases In Delhi In 24 Hours, Total Crosses 73,000

In last one week, the number of new infections in Delhi grew by around 6 per cent every day

Delhi recorded 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 73,780. With 64 deaths linked to the highly contagious virus over the past 24 hours, the fatalities in the national capital stood at 2,175, government data said.

As many as 44,765 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 26,586 active cases, it said.

Since last Thursday, the case count in the city has either touched or breached the 3,000-mark on six out of seven days.

Several experts have reasoned that the aggressive COVID testing is behind the spiralling cases of infections in Delhi.

As many as 17,305 tests were conducted on Thursday. A total of 4,38,012 tests have been conducted till date -- 23,053 tests per million population, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrew his order necessitating all coronavirus patients in Delhi to visit a quarantine centre for evaluation. The move came after strong protests from the Aami Aadmi Party administration.

Meanwhile, every house in Delhi will be screened by July 6 as a part of a new plan to check the spread of coronavirus, the AAP administration said on Tuesday.

All houses in the containment zones will be screened by June 30, it said, under the new COVID response plan released after a series of meetings between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Minister over the last week

In the last one week, Delhi witnessed the number of new infections growing by around 6 per cent every day.